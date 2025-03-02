John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.61% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMP stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $991.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

