John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.