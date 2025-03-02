John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $70,983,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

