Joel E. Hunter Buys 45,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50.

TransAlta Stock Up 2.0 %

TA stock opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.40. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.