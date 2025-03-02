Jason T. Adelman Sells 2,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,580. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

