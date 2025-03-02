Jason T. Adelman Sells 100,000 Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

