Jane M. Cronin Buys 10,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after buying an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,665,000 after buying an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Glj Research decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

