Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.4 %

PAUG stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (BATS:PAUG)

