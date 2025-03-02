Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,038 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

