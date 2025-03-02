Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,821 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 504,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.