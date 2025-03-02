Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

