Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,456 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

