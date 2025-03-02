Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

