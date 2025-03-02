Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 8,768 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Exelixis Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $38.69 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.