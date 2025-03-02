Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

IVN opened at C$13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$13.34 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The stock has a market cap of C$13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.