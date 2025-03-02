Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Itron

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. Itron has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,930.10. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.