iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (ICSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 6th

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,690 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

