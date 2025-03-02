iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (ICSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 6th

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,690 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
