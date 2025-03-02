iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

