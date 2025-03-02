iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $276.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

