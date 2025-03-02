iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,580,000.

IWB stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

