iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,960 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,453,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

