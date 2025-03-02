iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.94. 2,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

