iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPUGet Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.94. 2,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.