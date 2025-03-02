iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 6th

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

CEMB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 85,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

