iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Announces Dividend of $0.20

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
BATS CEMB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 85,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,317. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
