Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BEMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

