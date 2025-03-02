iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 6th

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 148,962 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

