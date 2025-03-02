iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %
IGEB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 148,962 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.