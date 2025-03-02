iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,164. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
