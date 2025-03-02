iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,164. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,282,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

