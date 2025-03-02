iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBMN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 39,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

