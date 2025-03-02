iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IBMN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 39,894 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
