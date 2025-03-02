iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 449,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 132,204 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $24.94.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

