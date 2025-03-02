iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 449,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 132,204 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $24.94.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
