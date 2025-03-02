iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after buying an additional 224,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

