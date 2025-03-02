iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.