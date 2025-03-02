iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

