iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $197,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

