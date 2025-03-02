iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.