iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $41,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

