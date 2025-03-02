iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.89% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $259,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

