iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 6th

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 338,203 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

