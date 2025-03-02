iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $86.35. 338,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
