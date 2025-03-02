IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 612.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.66 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

