IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONQ. DA Davidson upgraded shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE IONQ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IonQ by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

