Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $49.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

