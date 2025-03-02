Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IUS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 107,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,033. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

