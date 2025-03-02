Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 5,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,983. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

