Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,520 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $945,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

