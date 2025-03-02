Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Down 37.6% in February

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PDBA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 32,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,271. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $4.6081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

