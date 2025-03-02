Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $152.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 58.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

