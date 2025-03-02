Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 13.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

