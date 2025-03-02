Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Sells $19,148.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $19,148.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $687,987.64. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,281,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,848,000 after acquiring an additional 101,896 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

