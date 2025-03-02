Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $131,100.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,005.51. This represents a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.72. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,280,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,324,000 after buying an additional 76,919 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFS Financial

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.